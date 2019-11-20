0 Rallings asks council to let voters decide MPD residency requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings asked city council to lift the residency requirements as long as they can report to work within two hours.

It’s something the police department has been debating since 2008.

FOX13 spoke with Director Rallings who said the problem is that there are three different residency requirements.

He asked council members to let the voters decide.

At least one council member said voters he talked to didn't seem to be in favor of this.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Right now, any officer hired before Jan. 3, 2005 can live outside the county. Anyone hired after 2011 has to live within the county, except about 115 police officers who were hired in 2009. They’re allowed to live 20 miles outside the city of Memphis if they paid a fee of about $1400.

Rallings told FOX13,” I’m just a common sense person. That is crazy. That makes no sense. I want council to lift the residency requirement, he said. “We’re in a staffing crisis, so in a staffing crisis, I don’t think you have the luxury to try to pick and choose and decide. We need to have qualified applicants.”

Council Member Martavius Jones said if passed, an original ordinance would allow voters to choose whether or not public safety personnel should live in the city or county or if they should be allowed to live two hours away.

Jones said four amendments were proposed and one includes a point system. One includes a take home car program for officers who live in Memphis.

The third amendment could mean officers could live in bordering counties within a 50 mile radius, instead of the two hours proposed.

The last amendment requests the department seek employees outside Shelby County only when the department dips below 2,500 officers.

Jones told FOX13 over the phone that he believes there would still be a police shortage even under the revised amendments that were proposed.

Tuesday was the first of three readings.

The director told FOX13 although he would like for his officers to live in Shelby County, it’s unrealistic if the city wants qualified officers.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.