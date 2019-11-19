Rallings to ask city council to let voters decide MPD residency requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is preparing to discuss residency requirements for his officers.
The director plans to ask city council to lift the residency requirements as long as they can report to work within two hours.
It's something the police department has been debating since 2008.
FOX13 spoke with Director Rallings before the meeting started. He said the problem is that there are three different residency requirements.
He said he'll ask council members to let the voters decide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says
- Inmate on the run since Saturday afternoon after walking off work detail
- Footage of confrontation between grieving mother & officers released by West Memphis police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Right now, any officer hired before Jan. 3, 2005 can live outside the county. Anyone hired after 2011 has to live within the county, except about 115 police officers who were hired in 2009. They're allowed to live 20 miles outside the city of Memphis if they paid a fee of about $1400.
Rallings told FOX13," I'm just a common sense person. That is crazy. That makes no sense." "I want council to lift the residency requirement, he said. "We're in a staffing crisis, so in a staffing crisis, I don't think you have the luxury to try to pick and choose and decide. We need to have qualified applicants."
The director told FOX13 although he would like for his officers to live in Shelby County, it's unrealistic if the city wants qualified officers.
FOX13 is at tonight's city council meeting. Check back for updates on what happens.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}