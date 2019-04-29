A Memphis gun range has closed its doors for good.
A former gun inspector at Range USA confirmed to FOX13 that the business shut down.
The gun range was located on the 2700 block of Whitten Road. The Jackson, Tennessee location alos plans to shut down.
Multiple people have posted a photo of a piece of paper which is taped to the door announced the decision.
The business' Facebook page has also been deleted.
Back in 2017, three people were arrested for stealing 43 guns from the business.
