Ransomware attack impacting Collierville, officials say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville is currently under a ransomware attack.
City officials said the attack disrupted the town’s information technology systems. They first received reports of the disruption Thursday morning and have determined it is the Ryuk ransomware virus.
According to officials, Collierville’s IT staff is working to minimize impact and restore system functionality.
As of 3 p.m., all impacted servers have been isolated and shut down.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, "Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. Ransomware typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website. Ransomware can be devastating to an individual or an organization."
Officials said the attack is affecting the town’s ability to service the public, and all city employees currently have limited functionality.
“(It) may have temporary impacts on service to the public, such as permits, public records requests, and business services. Town Departments are developing alternative solutions to continue serving Collierville residents; emergency services are operating as normal,” officials said in a release.
FOX13 is working to learn where the attack came from and any other details related to the interruption.
