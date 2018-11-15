A Memphis rap star is giving back to the city that he attributes to making him who he is today.
The rapper, Young Dolph will provide a guest appearance exclusively for the teens and young adults from the Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m.
Students from all five MAM locations will be bused into the Hamilton Community Center located at 1363 E. Person Avenue to hear the positive message delivered Young Dolph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Victims identified after mass shooting in Shelby County
- GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
- Tennessee Titans fan reaching for free T-shirt critical after falling over railing
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
This event is not open to the public.
Afterward, Young Dolph will be making sure several Memphis families will have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving Day.
According to the news release, Young Dolph will be donating Thanksgiving turkeys to the community that he attributes “made him who he is today.”
Butterball turkeys will be given to the residents of Castalia Heights and the surrounding neighborhoods at the MAM-Hamilton Community Center from 5:30 p.m-7:30 p.m.
The release doesn't detail how many turkeys will be given away. But in past years, he has donated them by the hundreds.
Related: Rapper remembers Memphis roots, provides 300 turkeys to south Memphis
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}