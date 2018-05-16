HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Famous rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning in Henry County, Georgia, FOX13's sister station WSB has confirmed.
Henry County police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that T.I. was arrested around 4 a.m.
According to police, T.I, whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was returning to the gated community where he lives around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.
“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police.
At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard.
The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.
According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
He’s since bonded out.
WSB is working to learn more information about the arrest. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI - Clifford Harris - arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018
