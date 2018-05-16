  • Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Famous rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning in Henry County, Georgia, FOX13's sister station WSB has confirmed.

    Henry County police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that T.I. was arrested around 4 a.m.

    According to police, T.I, whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was returning to the gated community where he lives around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

    “Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police.

    At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard.

    The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.

    According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

    He’s since bonded out.

    WSB is working to learn more information about the arrest. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

