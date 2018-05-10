0 Rape kit lawsuit on hold again for rape victims against the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a decision that ultimately could mean the difference between a potential payout of $700,000 or $10M for rape victims. A Circuit Court Judge ruled against adding additional names to a pending rape kit lawsuit.

It's been years in the making, five in fact. Thursday, nearly a dozen women inside Judge Gina Higgins Circuit Courtroom learned they would have to wait a while longer to see if their names would be added to a pending lawsuit against the city.

"It's not just what we have been through, it's the anxiety of the decisions that we are waiting to come to a halt," survivor Valencia Woodin said.

Valencia Woodin is a survivor. She told FOX13 she was sexually attacked years back. Since then, she is having to re-live the moment she was assaulted.

"I was victimized in 2013 and I had been in the hospital over seven or eight times, just to regain conscience of normal living," Woodin said.

Judge Higgins denied a request from Plaintiff's Attorney Daniel Lofton to amend who could be named in the suit. Attorney Lofton said patience is key in this case.

"It's going to take time," Lofton said. "We are making progress. A complicated car wreck can take four or five years, so keep that in mind when you put that in perspective."

Attorneys representing the city left court without speaking to FOX13, but for those like Valencia Woodin, what they did say in court spoke volumes as the City attorney's argued the alleged victims not currently named in the suit missed their chance to file.

"That's scary because it's not just the dismissal, as the pain and suffering that we've endured," Woodin said.

The judge ordered those on both sides, to return to court June 1.

