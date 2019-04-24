0 Rape survivor shares her story as MPD updates status of untested rape kits

In 2013, more than 12,000 rape kits were discovered inside the Memphis Police Department. About half had been tested at some point, but their results were never shared.

FOX13 was the only news station in the room as MPD leadership updated victims and business leaders on the status of those rape kits Wednesday.

"When you go home at night and you lock the door, you're now safe. You've locked all the bad things out. I don't have a safe place… because my rapist was never caught. He's always coming again.”

A stranger raped Terilyn Blockman in 1987. Her case was never solved.

"I woke up and my rapist was standing over me. As I started to scream, he strangled me,” she said.

That was just one year after DNA testing was discovered. The Memphis Police Department wouldn't have access to the technology until 1998. All that time, Blockman waited.

"I was treated as though I asked for it,” she told us after the meeting was over.

She said she gave up hope that justice would ever be served. That is until the City of Memphis announced in 2013 it had found more than 12,000 rape kits needing to be tested.

Blockman joined a lawsuit with nearly 100 others, alleging neglect at MPD.

"Until that was brought to light, I'm not sure anything would have ever happened,” she said of her optimism.

MPD officials update the status on the testing of the rape kits – along with the number of suspects who have been identified and indicted so far – on FOX13 News at 6.

