Rapper BlocBoy JB arrested, facing several criminal charges

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB was taken into custody after appearing in a Shelby County courtroon.

    James Baker, 22, better known by his rap name BlocBoy JB, appeared in court for the first time since warrants were issued for his arrest. Baker walked in court with his lawyer around 9:45 a.m on Thursday. He was immediately searched and taken into custody.

    His lawyers said it took the rapper so long to turn himself in because he was traveling.

    BlocBoy JB's bond is set at $50,000.

    The rapper was wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property, according to SCSO. Those same charges are listed in his jail intake listing.

