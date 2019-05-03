0 Rapper BlocBoy JB arrested hours before BSMF performance

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - UPDATE: Friday 6:22 a.m.:

BlockBoy JB was arrested overnight and has been charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana.

BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at the FedEx Stage at 7:20 p.m. tonight.

----

Well-known Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB has been detained by deputies in Shelby County, along with several others, according to officials.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said James Baker, 22 – better known by his rap name BlocBoy JB – was detained Thursday around 5 p.m. at a home near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: SCSO releases new information surrounding arrest of Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB

At this point, investigators have not released why the rapper has been detained – or if he will be arrested and face charges.

SCSO deputies said it was part of a multi-agency investigation. Authorities said 20 people were detained from the home.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Baker’s attorney told FOX13 investigators did not come to the rapper’s home looking for him, but rather someone he knows.

“They weren’t looking for him, and there was no warrant for him personally,” said Murray Wells. “They may have been looking for other suspects on the premises.”

Investigators spent the day thoroughly searching and pulling things out of Baker’s home. Officials have not yet disclosed what they found.

The incident comes just days before BlocBoy JB was scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival on Friday night.

RELATED: Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more

A spokesperson for Memphis in May told FOX13 they don't have enough information at this point to comment on if his performance will be affected. They said any changes to the festival lineup will be announced.

The rapper had been arrested for drug and weapon charges in Shelby County on Feb. 28, stemming from an incident that happened in July 2018.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.