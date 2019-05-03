0 Rapper BlocBoy JB arrested on several charges hours before BSMF performance

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis rap star BlockBoy JB has been booked into the Shelby County jail and is facing several criminal charges.

The rapper, whose real name is James Baker, is charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana.

BlocBoy JB is scheduled to perform at the FedEx Stage at 7:20 p.m. tonight.

The rapper was detained by deputies in Shelby County Friday afternoon, along with several others, at a home near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road.

SCSO deputies said it was part of a multi-agency investigation. Authorities said 20 people were detained from the home.

Baker’s attorney told FOX13 investigators did not come to the rapper’s home looking for him, but rather someone he knows.

“They weren’t looking for him, and there was no warrant for him personally,” Murray Wells explained. “They may have been looking for other suspects on the premises.”

Investigators spent the day thoroughly searching and pulling things out of Baker’s home. Officials have not yet disclosed what they found.

The arrest comes less than 24 hours before BlocBoy JB was scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival.

A spokesperson for Memphis in May told FOX13 they don't have enough information at this point to comment on if his performance will be affected. They said any changes to the festival lineup will be announced.

The rapper had been arrested for drug and weapon charges in Shelby County on Feb. 28, stemming from an incident that happened in July 2018.

