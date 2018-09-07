Popular rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.
TMZ reported the young music artist’s death Friday afternoon.
The report said Miller, 26, was found Friday around noon at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller's real name is Malcolm McCormick.
Miller, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., just released his latest studio album, Swimming, in August. He was set to begin a tour next month.
Fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa tweeted about Miller's apparent death.
Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018
Miller has talked often about his struggle with drugs and alcohol.
He dated pop singer Ariana Grande for almost two years until their breakup this spring.
In May, it was reported that Miller and pop singer Ariana Grande amicably split.
“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” Grande said on an Instagram story commenting on the news at the time.
