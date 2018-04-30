  • Rapper shot to death in his Mississippi hometown

    JACKSON, Miss. - Police in Mississippi's capital city say a rapper has died after someone shot into the vehicle he was driving and it hit the front of a house.

    Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened Sunday night, killing 22-year-old Lonnie Taylor of Jackson.

    News outlets report that Taylor's stage name is Lil Lonnie. He has several videos online.

    Holmes says a woman in the vehicle with Taylor was not injured.
     

