0 Reappraisal shows Memphis Electrolux plant was seriously undervalued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new appraisal from the Shelby County Assessor's office shows the Electrolux property was seriously undervalued by more than $40 million.

Documents show the land on where Electrolux sits should have been valued at $82.4 million, but instead, back in 2017, it was only appraised for $38.7 million.

RELATED: Shelby County assessor working to get Electrolux back on tax payroll

FOX13 met one-on-one with the assessor to find out how county residents could have potentially lost out on thousands of dollars.

“When I did this, I made sure it went to the trustee's office, and they put the numbers to it and they sent the notices saying that it’s time to collect,” said County Assessor Melvin Burgess.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The trustee's office, which collects taxes, told FOX13 their office sent Electrolux new tax bills for $594,534.59 for 2018.

In a statement to FOX13, an Electrolux spokesperson said, “It’s too early to answer those questions, but we intend to meet our obligations.”

FOX13 also went to the EDGE board who replaced the board that approved the initial tax deals that was used to lure Electrolux here.

An EDGE spokesperson told FOX13 they didn't want to comment on camera.

In a statement, the board said, “We are working with all parties involved to come to an agreement that benefits the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County.”

While Electrolux said it plans to self-terminate its PILOT agreement with EDGE, at this time, the board hasn't received the necessary paperwork for the termination.

Moving forward, Burgess said his office wants to be a part of these PILOT negotiations.

“We’re trying to put some things in place to where we have better accountability and I have mentioned this to both mayors that we need more staff at oversee. We're talking about 250 pilots that haven't expired but if they have expired we can’t put them back on the roll,” said Burgess.

FOX13 reached out to Mayor Jim Strickland who declined to comment at this time, and Mayor Lee Harris’s office didn’t provide us with a comment.

In Shelby County, the school district receives 60 percent of county property taxes.

Based on the new appraisal from the county assessor’s office, Electrolux should have been paying nearly $360,000 in a year in county property taxes based on its PILOT agreement.

FOX13 looked through the school district’s 2018-2019 budget to see how those funds could have benefited teachers and students.

Based on our calculation, $360,000 in property taxes could have covered the cost for nearly 30 students.

According to the district’s budget, SCS spends a little over $12,0000 to educate each student.

This same amount could have also covered nearly 49 performance-based raises valued at $1,500 for teachers.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.