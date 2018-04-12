RECALL ALERT: Bone fragments found in Salisbury steak, at least three people injured

Check your freezer.
Salisbury steaks are being recalled because there might be bone fragments in the meat.
According to the alert,
The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.
Trending stories:
- Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week
- Man found dead outside Memphis motel
- Man enters home, shoots victim during armed robbery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of three injuries.
If you are worried about being hurt, call your doctor immediately, the alert said.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at (312) 549-5522.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}