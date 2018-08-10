  • Recall Alert: Handgun safe can open without key or combination

    One nationwide retailer is recalling a handgun safe because there is a chance it will not protect the gun inside. 

    The safes were sold at Harbor Freights across the county. There are multiple stores in the Mid-South

    According to the recall, "the handgun safes can open without the use of a key or combination upon impact and allow unintended access to the contents of the safe, posing a risk of serious injury to children and others."

    The recalled safes are as follows: 

    Union Safe Company

    SKU #: 62984

    Bunker Hill Security

    SKU #: 61581 

    The number is printed on the label on the door. 

    If you bought the safe, immediately stop using the recalled handgun safes, secure the handguns to keep them away from children and return the safes to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card

