Recall Alert: Handgun safe can open without key or combination

One nationwide retailer is recalling a handgun safe because there is a chance it will not protect the gun inside.
The safes were sold at Harbor Freights across the county. There are multiple stores in the Mid-South
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
According to the recall, "the handgun safes can open without the use of a key or combination upon impact and allow unintended access to the contents of the safe, posing a risk of serious injury to children and others."
The recalled safes are as follows:
Union Safe Company
SKU #: 62984
Bunker Hill Security
SKU #: 61581
The number is printed on the label on the door.
If you bought the safe, immediately stop using the recalled handgun safes, secure the handguns to keep them away from children and return the safes to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}