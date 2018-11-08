Recent Central High graduate killed after shooting on major Memphis street, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting on a major Memphis street resulted in the death of a former Central High student, according to family.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Summer Avenue and Eva Street.
The one victim – identified by family as Darius Davenport, 17 – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Davenport later died, according to his family.
Family told FOX13 he graduated from Central High School in 2017.
According to MPD, the suspected shooter is still “at large.”
We reached out to police for additional details regarding the alleged homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
