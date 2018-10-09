0 Recent crime downtown has residents concerned about safety in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said it’s easy for people to walk downtown and get distracted by their cell phones. They said the criminals are paying attention to your every move.

The recent robbery at the corner of Beale and Main Street in downtown Memphis has people concerned about their safety. Memphis police said two men seen on surveillance video robbed two men over the weekend.

The crime makes people like Maria Tuthill, who’s visiting from Chicago, pay extra attention to her surroundings.

“I just got to be on the lookout, be smart, wherever you’re walking just like you would in any city,” she said.

The robbery comes just nine days after prominent city leader Phil Trenary was murdered. Police said he was shot in the 500 block of Front Street, about a block away from Saturday morning’s robbery.

“I think we need to give these kids something to do to keep them off the streets,” said Zakiya Muhammad; a Memphis resident.

Police said it’s common to add extra patrols downtown, especially after major incidents like the recent ones. FOX13 noticed a number of SkyCop cams, public safety officers and patrol cars.

“I have seen several police officers, we parked near the police substation, but I’ve seen police officers on bicycles and I think they may not be able to get to you quickly – but they’re in and around all of us walking around,” said Dodie Patterson.

Police need you to do your part when it comes to your safety. They said avoid carrying large amounts of cash, be alert and remember criminals are looking for people who aren’t paying attention.

“Now thankfully I know how to work the GPS so I’m not just wandering the streets or things, I go directly to where I need to go, I just watch my surroundings and watch the people that are there and if I feel unsafe I stay in the car and don’t get out,” Patterson said.

Police are still searching for the two suspects seen in the video.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

