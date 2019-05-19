Recent high school graduate fighting for her life after local drive-by shooting, family says

COAHOMA COUNTY, Mississippi - A Mississippi teen is fighting for her life after a drive-by shooting in Jonestown, Mississippi.
Family members said Lamonshae Wiliams was shot in the stomach during a graduation party overnight. She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Williams graduated from Coahoma Early College High School on Saturday. Relatives told FOX13 she graduated 6th in her class.
Another victim was shot on the scene, that person was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be alright.
Lamonshae's mother is heartbroken about the situation. She told FOX13 Lamonsha's older sister was killed a few years ago.
Jonestown has very limited police coverage, therefore Coahoma County deputies are currently handling the case.
Officers have not identified any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
