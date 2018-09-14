  • Reckless Memphis driver nearly hits pedestrian, does donuts in neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A destructive driver nearly hit someone while doing donuts on a residential street.

    A video shows just how close a Corvette came to hitting someone while the driver was doing burnouts.

    Luckily the person jumped out of the way.

     

    This happened on Tuesday at the intersection of Bucksport Lane and Roseside Cove in Parkway Village.

    Memphis Police told FOX13 the Mt. Moriah Station is investigating.

    If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

