Record breaker? Blazing temperatures plague the Mid-South

- HYDRATE AND APPLY SUNSCREEN
- We’re in the low 90s this afternoon—feeling like the mid-90s—with mostly sunny skies.
- Best day for rain: Wednesday
- Watch the video above for your sunny and hot Monday.
Yep... already at 89°... record for today is 91°... we’ll get there soon enough... oh, and it already feels like 94° outside! @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/T7rURqNiXG— Patrick Pete FOX13 (@patpetefox13) May 14, 2018
