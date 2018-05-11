  • Record high temperatures expected for Mid-South

    • A warm start to your Friday, temperatures currently in the lower 70s across the Mid-South..
    • Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures rapidly warming…High: 90°
    • Today will be the second consecutive day that we are forecasted to reach record high temperatures here in the Mid-South, and we’ll flirt with those records for the next few days.
    • Humidity starts to increase Sunday afternoon, making things feel a little muggy.
    • Chance of showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast Wednesday & Thursday.

