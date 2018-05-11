Record high temperatures expected for Mid-South

- A warm start to your Friday, temperatures currently in the lower 70s across the Mid-South..
- Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures rapidly warming…High: 90°
- Today will be the second consecutive day that we are forecasted to reach record high temperatures here in the Mid-South, and we’ll flirt with those records for the next few days.
- Humidity starts to increase Sunday afternoon, making things feel a little muggy.
- Chance of showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast Wednesday & Thursday.
