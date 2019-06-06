Recycling operations to resume in Memphis, Southaven 1 week after plant fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians will have their recycled material picked up starting Friday.
The Republic Co. building caught on fire last Friday, causing the facility to shut down temporarily – which had a ripple effect on recycling in the Mid-South.
After four days, it is back up and running.
Southaven services started back Thursday, while Memphis tested its technology with materials from its convenience center containers.
“I apologize for any inconvenience that suspending the recycling services may have caused citizens of Memphis,” Director of Solid Waste Al Lamar said.
He told FOX13 there should be no reduction in service once they commence pickup.
“The fire caused significant damage, but we’ve had a lot of people putting in a lot of hard work getting the facility back up and running,” Lamar said.
