0 Red Cross asking for supplies after streak of frequent house fires

The Mid-South Red Cross responds to two or three house fires every day.

Director Laura Vaughn told FOX13 the importance of providing services to people once firefighters leave the area.

“They get them out safety often, then we are there to help them on their road to recovery,” she said.

The Red Cross provides a van to get victims out of the elements, then give blankets, food, and even stuffed animals to families.

“From that point we start talking about, what did they lose,” Vaughn said. “Is there a family member they can stay with, where are they going to go?”

Vaughn said families should have a plan just in case a fire takes away their home. She said everyone should have a safety plan.

“Do you have a to-go bag, so if you have to leave in the middle of the night,” she said. “Do you have shoes, medications, glasses that you may need? And, more importantly, no matter the age of your child, do they know what to do when that smoke alarm sounds?”

Vaughn told FOX13 they stay in touch with families to make sure they’re getting help weeks after the fire. Everything they do is through donations and volunteers. For more information on how you can help, go to their website.



