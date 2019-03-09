0 Red Cross helps flood survivors in Hardin County

HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Across Hardin County, some people are still flooded out of their homes and others don’t have any power or running water.

For two weeks, the Red Cross has been operating an emergency relief shelter out of the Savannah Church of Christ.

RELATED: Gov. Bill Lee visits hardest hit areas of Hardin County after historic flooding

David Kolanda is one of the volunteers. He initially visited the shelter because he didn’t have any running water at his home.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

But since his home didn’t sustain too much damage from the flooding, he decided to become a volunteer for the Red Cross.

Since he started volunteering two weeks ago, Kolanda said it’s been a rewarding experience to see how this community can come together during a time of disaster.

“It really puts things into perspective how fortunate a lot of us with you know what we have and putting things into perspective of how important life is,” said Kolanda. “And as a community you know everyone gathering together.”

Community members have also collected donations for those who flood survivors.

“Especially the people that come to get things are just so appreciative of everything everyone is doing,” said Kolanda.

The Red Cross shelter in Savanah closes on Monday, March 11.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.