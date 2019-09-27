MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After Memphis police responded to about 150 calls, the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive has been shut down.
The Organized Crime Unit with the Memphis Police Department received numerous complaints concerning criminal activities at this location.
Criminal activities such as drug usage, drug sales, burglaries, motor vehicle theft/theft from motor vehicles, and weapon charges happened at this location, according to MPD.
MPD responded to about 150 calls between August 2018 to August 2019.
Eight arrests were made on the premises. Six arrests were felony drug arrests, two search warrants were executed, and MPD took 28 incident reports.
Between March 16, 2016, and August 9, 2019, MPD responded to 12 drug overdose-related calls at the location. Four were fatal heroin/fentanyl overdose deaths and eight were non-fatal heroin/fentanyl overdoes.
Investigators ran several saturations on and around the Red Roof Inn.
During the saturations, arrests for wanted fugitives, consumption of alcohol on-premise, patronizing prostitution, and individuals engaging in the illegal sales of illicit narcotics were made.
Authorities presented this information to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office for review September 4.
Thursday, officials deemed the location to be a public nuisance and the establishment was shut down.
