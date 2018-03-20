Redbirds Celebrate Penny Hardaway Hire with the "Welcome (back for a) Penny Special"

Penny Hardaway is the head coach for the University of Memphis Men's Basketball Team, and the Redbirds are joining Memphis in celebrating.
They are hosting the “Welcome (back for a) Penny Special!”
For just a penny, fans can purchase a Field Box or Bluff ticket to Redbirds Opening Day at AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 10! The deal is only available for a limited time.
“The whole town is crazy with Penny Madness, and we are totally on board with the excitement!” Redbirds President/General Manager Craig Unger said. “April 10 is the first day the Pacific Coast League champions return to AutoZone Park, and we could think of no better way to celebrate the PCL Champs being back at AutoZone Park and Penny Hardaway being back at the University of Memphis than to offer this amazing deal!”
if you want to buy a ticket, click here.
