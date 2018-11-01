Registered sex offender accused of repeatedly touching Memphis teenage girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A registered sex offender was arrested for repeatedly touching a teenage girl in Memphis over a four-month span in 2016.
According to a police affidavit, Jim Kelly, 35, is accused of inappropriately touching and flirting with a 15-year-old girl.
The victim told investigators that Kelly was the boyfriend of her cousin, and she spent many days swimming at her cousin’s house on Whitney Avenue between May and August of 2016.
The victim said that Kelly would pick her up, along with other children, and throw her into the pool.
She told investigators that Kelly put his hand on her private area multiple times when picking her up, which she believed was for “the purpose of sexual gratification.”
According to the police affidavit, Kelly wouldn’t pick up the other children in that manner.
The victim said Kelly would flirt with her and tell her that she was his “girlfriend” and frequently call her “beautiful.”
The police report was filed on Oct. 13, 2018, according to police.
Kelly was arrested by Memphis police and is being charged with sexual battery.
