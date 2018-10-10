  • Registered sex offender arrested for having sex with teen, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police arrested a man who they said had sex with a 15-year-old girl. 

    The victim's mother called the police to notify them of what was happening. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to police, Frederick Horton, 42, is a registered sex offender and admitted to police to having sex with the victim. 

    Police said Horton told MPD they were in a year-long relationship. 

    Check back for updates. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories