Registered sex offender arrested for having sex with teen, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who they said had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The victim's mother called the police to notify them of what was happening.
According to police, Frederick Horton, 42, is a registered sex offender and admitted to police to having sex with the victim.
Police said Horton told MPD they were in a year-long relationship.
