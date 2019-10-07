Registered sex offender assaults underage girl in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police said a Memphis man who is a registered sex offender sexually assaulted an underage girl in Whitehaven.
We also found the suspect was convicted of rape in 1993 as well.
Neighbors told us his violent history should've given him a higher bond than $20,000.
One father who lives here in the neighborhood told us that bond was set way too low, as a matter of fact, the bond should not have been set at all.
Greg Owens lives within walking distance of where the affidavit said 45-year-old Eric Brooks attacked the victim.
The affidavit said he offered her $50 to have sex with him. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her and forced her to the side of a house, pulled down her pants and pulled down his pants.
The victim was able to getaway.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting reported at Memphis McDonald's, officials say
- Crossing guard struck by car in Memphis
- Man stabbed to death in Holly Springs by estranged wife
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Owens is a father of two who says it makes him sick. “You know that's messed up because women are beautiful and should be cherished and valued. Not be forced to do something against their will. “
Brooks appeared in court today.
We went to the home address we found for Brooks in public records to see if anyone there might have a comment. When we knocked on the door - nobody answered.
Brooks has been charged with aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery, solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}