Registered sex offender missing, wanted by Arkansas officials

POINSETT CO., Ark. - Authorities are searching for a registered sex offender in Arkansas.
According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Heard – who is a level-three sex offender – has not lived in his registered address in Trumann for over six months.
Arkansas state law requires registered sex offenders to “report in person every six months after registration to the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction to verify registration.”
Officials are currently searching for Heard, and have a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116.
