Registered sex offender wanted for spending weekend in hotel with 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they say stayed in a hotel over a weekend with a 13-year-old girl.
According to a release, the girl had been reported missing on May 28 in Memphis.
Officers later located her, and after an investigation concluded that she had spent the weekend in a hotel with Lonnie Buckley, 49, who is a convicted sex offender.
Police said Buckley is a registered sex offender, classified as a “violent offender against children.”
He is listed as 6 foot 4 and 260 pounds with gray/black hair. Police said Buckley drives a red 4-door vehicle and a green 4-door vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
