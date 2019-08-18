Registered sex offenders arrested at Memphis McDonald's playground, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two violent registered sex offenders were arrested Saturday at a Memphis McDonald's.
According to a police report FOX13 obtained, around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon a manager at the McDonald's located in the 3300 block of Austin Peay Hwy called police to say she believed a registered sex offender was sitting next to the indoor playground at McDonald's staring at children who were playing.
The manager told officers the registered sex offender, Robert Lee Collier, was caught on camera the previous day inside the playground area.
When officers arrived to the McDonald's, Collier and another known sex offender, Morris Johnson, were both sitting next to the indoor playground where approximately three children were actively playing.
Collier and Johnson were arrested for being within 1,000 feet of a playground where children under the age of 18 were present. Both men were transported to the Felony Response Bureau.
This isn't the first time Collier has been arrested. Back in May of 2018, he was arrested for exposing himself to an 11-year-old child at the Wolfchase Galleria.
Police told FOX13 the child was trying to leave the bathroom when Collier allegedly grabbed his arm and neck. Officers say he pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the victim. MPD said his mother heard him and responded.
According to the Tennessee Sexual Offender registry, Collier was placed on the registry for criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery on May 19, 2018.
Morris Johnson was also placed on the registry for criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery on February 15, 2003.
