Registration open for St. Jude Dragon Boat Races

Love competition and support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital?
Then the seventh annual Duncan-Williams St. Jude Dragon Boat Races at Mud Island River Park is the place for you.
According to St. Jude,
Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
No experience is necessary. Anyone can register to join an existing team or form a new team of 20 paddlers and one drummer by visiting stjude.org/dragonboat.
Coaches will lead practice sessions during race week, so participants can familiarize themselves with the dragon boats that are 42 feet long and the 300-meter course on the Mississippi River.
When: Saturday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mud Island River Park in the Wolf River Lagoon at 125 N. Front St.
The race route is 300 meters along the Mississippi River.
Register: To register as an individual and be matched with a team, visit stjude.org/dragonboat.
Team fees for registration are $1,200 for nonprofit organizations or community groups and $1,500 for corporations. This includes coaching, equipment and an event day tent.
