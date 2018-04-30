  • Registration open for St. Jude Dragon Boat Races

    Love competition and support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital? 

    Then the seventh annual Duncan-Williams St. Jude Dragon Boat Races at Mud Island River Park is the place for you. 

    According to St. Jude,

    Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. 

    No experience is necessary. Anyone can register to join an existing team or form a new team of 20 paddlers and one drummer by visiting stjude.org/dragonboat. 

    Coaches will lead practice sessions during race week, so participants can familiarize themselves with the dragon boats that are 42 feet long and the 300-meter course on the Mississippi River.

    When:    Saturday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Where:     Mud Island River Park in the Wolf River Lagoon at 125 N. Front St.
            The race route is 300 meters along the Mississippi River.

    Register:    To register as an individual and be matched with a team, visit stjude.org/dragonboat.

    Team fees for registration are $1,200 for nonprofit organizations or community groups and $1,500 for corporations. This includes coaching, equipment and an event day tent. 

     

     

