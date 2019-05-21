Relatives and neighbors remember man shot and killed in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Friends and family remembered a man killed in Cordova last week. They held a memorial service for 61-year-old Bryan Hervey at Advent Presbyterian.
>>Shelby County officials identify man shot and killed in Cordova
His accused killer, Bryant Ward, 24, is in the Desoto County Jail waiting to be extradited to Shelby County.
A spokesperson with the SCSO said once Ward was in Shelby County there will be more information on Ward's upcoming court dates.
Neighbors who live off Lineann Cove where the shooting happened on Wednesday are still shaken.
William Lee said one of the bullets hit his car.
"If the car hadn't been in the way the bullet could've gone through the front window and hit me too," said Lee.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Officers arrested Ward in connection with the shooting in Olive Branch.
Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.
Lee said he is glad Ward is behind bars.
"It doesn't matter where you live, crime is everywhere unfortunately and there is no way to get around it," said Lee.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}