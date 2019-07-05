Relatives identify woman fatally injured on West Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis Police Department detectives are investigating the overnight death of a woman.
The victim was found at 11th and Broadway.
She was rushed to Regional One Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Family members have identified the woman killed as Nyshida Johnson, 33.
Detectives are trying to determine if Johnson fell, was pushed from, or was struck by a vehicle, police said.
“I just hate that my daddy hurting, because that hurt me,” said Brianna Houston.
Houston told us there are lots of questions after the death of her father’s girlfriend.
She said the last time she saw Johnson was Thursday night. She was celebrating the 4th of July with close friends and her boyfriend around the corner from where she was found by police.
If you have any additional information about this case, please contact the West Memphis Police Department.
