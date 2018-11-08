Remains found in wooded area believed to be homeless man

JONESBORO, Ark. - An investigation is underway in Arkansas after human remains were found in a wooded area.
According to the Jonesboro police department, people walking near Interstate-555 made the gruesome discovery.
In a news release, police released the following information, "although there is nothing definitive at this time, evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe the remains are that of an adult male."
The remains appear to have been there for an extended period, and tems at the scene suggest the person may have been homeless, police said. A cause of death has not been released.
Police referred to the scene as 'large' and 'complicated' because of the time frame.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
