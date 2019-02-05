0 Remains of man, woman found inside burned-out rental car in Dyersburg; TBI investigating

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - State officials are investigating after the remains of a man and a woman were found inside a burned-out vehicle in Dyersburg.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that agents first responded to a call about a burning vehicle on Feb. 2.

Early that morning, agents located the “badly burned out” silver Ford Edge – believed to be model year 2018 or 2019 – in an area near Great River Road in Dyersburg.

Inside that vehicle, investigators said they found the bodies of what they believed to be a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s.

According to TBI, the Ford Edge that the remains were found in was a rental from Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Authorities said they believe the two people found dead inside the car are also likely from the Campbellsville area and traveled through the Nashville area before arriving in West Tennessee.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Investigators have not yet been able to positively identify the remains of the victims, along with the cause of their deaths.

The TBI’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Police released a stock image of the vehicle involved in the incident as well for reference.

We're seeking the public's assistance in the investigation into the discovery of a burned vehicle and the remains of two individuals in West Tennessee on early Saturday morning.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information that might help!



MORE: https://t.co/uYBqfSXxNd pic.twitter.com/eNOiR9qL7M — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 5, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.