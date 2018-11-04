0 Remains of WWII hero return home

After 73 years the remains of a World War II soldier were finally returned home to Memphis tonight.

The family of 2nd Lt. Martin O’calla-HAN waited with much anticipation at Memphis International for the war hero’s remains.

Soldiers, Military Veterans, and family ceremonially welcomed the remains of 2nd Lt. Martin O’callaghan’s home.

Lt. O’callaghan left Memphis 74 years ago to fight in World War II.

He lost his life in war on Valentine’s Day of 1945

Sharon O’callaghan is the second lieutenant’s niece and now the matriarch of the O’callaghan family.

"It’s a tremendous feeling of closure and 73 years and three generations of family have been affected by this,” Sharon said.

Second Lieutenant O’callaghan was a native Memphian.

He went to college at what is now Rhodes College before going to officer school, then the war.

The war hero’s nephew Mark Johnson says his mother was his uncles last living relative up until a few years ago.

Johnson says his mother spent many of her days trying to bring her brothers remains home.

"He should be back home in Memphis back here and be buried with his father, grandfather, and his mother,” Johnson said.

Vietnam veterans at todays ceremony told me they could not miss the opportunity to welcome the Second World War Hero.

Johnson says his family can now add this moment to the book he created for members of his family on the life, death, and legacy of his uncle.

"It's hard to believe after 73 years it could be possible,” Johnson said.

2nd Lt. Martin O’callaghan will be buried for the fourth time but the first in the United States Monday.

This time he’ll be officially laid to rest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.