0 Remembering Dr. King's legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As expected, tens of thousands of spectators crowded the street in front of the National Civil Rights Museum to hear speaker after speaker memorialize Dr. Martine Luther King, Junior and speak on his legacy.

At exactly one minute after six in the evening, the bell from the Clayborn Temple rang 39 times to mark each year of King’s life.

Wayman Thomas belongs to the Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity Inc. and so did Dr. King. "When I heard that bell ring it was an emotion that came over me that I have never heard before,” said Thomas.

This daylong event marked a half century since the world lost King to violence he preached against.

The occasion marked a time to examine and renew the issues that brought him to Memphis in March and April of 1968.

“That we have equal pay for equal work. We don’t have that yet,” said Bonita Roberts who brought her daughter to the event.

"Measure where we are. We have to be honest with ourselves and how much further we have to go,” said Devante Hall, a community activist.

Many of Dr. King's closest aids and alleys have died and are ailing.

One of reasons for this day long reflection was part tribute and sowing the passion to the next generation.

Amber Lynn told FOX13, "I understand I am the new generation, and we are the people who have to change the world."

Many of the speakers told FOX13 one of the measurements of the events is Wednesday and the tomorrows that will follow. Will Memphis leaders ask if the city has improved and is improving for everyone?

