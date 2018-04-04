0 Remembering Dr. King's 'Mountaintop' speech 50 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was standing room only Tuesday inside the Mason Temple as thousands arrived for the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s 'Mountaintop' speech which would be his last sermon and public remarks before being assassinated the next evening at the Lorraine Motel.

Tuesday night, The Mason Temple skies were covered with storm clouds just as it was 50 years ago.

“It is a little more dark than it is right now, and you could see the storm coming in,” said COGIC Bishop William Right of Memphis.

Right was only 12 years old inside the temple with his family.

Parishioners, activists and striking sanitation workers wanted to hear from someone other than the scheduled speakers.

They wanted Doctor Martin Luther King, who was at the hotel sick with a cold, a fever.

COGIC Bishop J. Lewis Felton was only 11 years old and remembered the crowd waiting to hear from King.

“Ralph Abernathy and Jesse Jackson went and called him, and said, 'These folks want you,'” said Felton.

King arrived, and the crowd erupted remembered Bishop Felton.

“I remember him making a moving and passionate speech. I remember the Mountaintop, that is one thing I will never get out of my mind.”

Bishop Right told FOX13, “his voice just crying. It was most unusual night. You could feel something was just developing, but you just couldn’t put your finger on it.”

Scholars and theologians have debated if King was delivering his own eulogy, his final call for people to carry his message if he would not be there.

“I don’t see why people would expect for us to forget the things we have endure and what King stood for, so it will always be in my memory on what happened on that night,” said Right.

