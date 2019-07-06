MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene of a commercial fire at a popular Downtown Memphis restaurant.
The iconic Rendezvous restaurant caught fire Saturday morning around 9:00.
It didn't take long for crews to get the fire under control.
Employees with the restaurant told FOX13 the flames ignited from a pit fire.
Officials said the restaurant will remain open.
It's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Happening now: @MEM_Fire is on the scene of a fire at Rendezvous Charcoal Ribs in Downtown Memphis. Looks like they’ve just about got it put at. Working to learn more about its cause.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/mQyKnMcsse— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) July 6, 2019
