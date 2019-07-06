  • Fire reported at Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis, MFD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene of a commercial fire at a popular Downtown Memphis restaurant.

    The iconic Rendezvous restaurant caught fire Saturday morning around 9:00.

    It didn't take long for crews to get the fire under control.

    Employees with the restaurant told FOX13 the flames ignited from a pit fire.

    Officials said the restaurant will remain open.

    It's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories