0 Renovations begin for Memphis Cook Convention Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A huge kick-off event took place Thursday afternoon for the renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

The 51-year-old building will have more meeting rooms, exhibit halls and ballrooms for the events.

The complete renovation is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2020.

The center will continue to stay open for events even though it’s under construction.

There is lots of excitement for the new renovations for the convention center.

It will have 46 meeting rooms, a 118,000 square foot exhibit hall that is column free, and a great view of the Mississippi river.

“This building is 51-years-old, and it hasn’t truly been renovated, total renovation in those 51 years. The meeting world has changed other facilities are so much nicer, this will be a game changing renovation of this facility,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland said the $175 million project won’t touch the city’s operating budget.

He explained it will be paid for by hotel/motel and state sales tax, along with tourism development zone funds.

While the convention center is under construction, it will still stay open.

“This building is only unused 30 or 40 days a year and balancing that will be difficult, but we also want these conventions to still come in during the 20-month period, we don’t want to shut our doors,” said Strickland.

Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis and Visitors Bureau, said the renovation comes at a perfect time with new hotels coming to downtown Memphis.

“It’s a game changer for us, it’s transformational and as the mayor said this building is very busy, very active and it generates a lot of economic impact in city,” said Kane.

