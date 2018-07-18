  • Renovations coming to DeSoto County Schools

    By: Tom Dees

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Last year, DeSoto County Schools set a record with 34,000 students enrolled, but enrollment is expected to be even higher this year.

    Now the school system is expected to make major renovations to keep up with the growing student population.

    DeSoto Central Primary School will have 4 new classrooms added by the beginning of the school year.

