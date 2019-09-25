  • Repairs continue after watermain break in Germantown

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Public Works crews are continuing to try to patch the major hole left in the middle of a Germantown street. 

    Crews started working around the clock starting around 4 p.m. yesterday. It happened at Poplar and West Farmington Boulevard. 

    Officials told FOX13 an out-of-town construction company was doing some underground work when they hit the water pipe.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The construction company will be billed for everything including the officers that had to sit out all night and day directing traffic. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories