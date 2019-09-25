Repairs continue after watermain break in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Public Works crews are continuing to try to patch the major hole left in the middle of a Germantown street.
Crews started working around the clock starting around 4 p.m. yesterday. It happened at Poplar and West Farmington Boulevard.
Officials told FOX13 an out-of-town construction company was doing some underground work when they hit the water pipe.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The construction company will be billed for everything including the officers that had to sit out all night and day directing traffic.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}