Repeat offender convicted on drug charges, faces up to 42 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man with four prior drug convictions has been convicted again of selling marijuana and cocaine.
A jury convicted Gregory Gilliam of two counts of unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.
He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
According to a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Gilliam faces up to 42 years in prison because of his prior record. He is set to be sentenced next month.
Gilliam was arrested March 2, 2016, when officers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at his apartment on Richmond Avenue.
Officers found a digital scale and plastic bags of cocaine and marijuana hidden in a number of places, including behind a sofa, underneath a table, and in a potato chip container.
Police also found several bundles of money wrapped in hundred-dollar increments hidden throughout the apartment.
