0 Report: Crimes in Memphis are decreasing, but murder rate is still on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The latest Memphis Shelby Crime Commission report said violent gun crime is down this year compared to last year.

While some crimes are going down, the city is still grappling with a growing murder rate/

As of Wednesday there have been 152 murders.

The Memphis Police Department said that's an increase compared to the same time last year.

The latest victim, 51-year-old Michael Street, and police said his killer is still on the run.

According to the report, there were more than 3,900 violent incidents involving a gun this year.

That's about 7% decrease from the year before.

Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy, Michael Collins, said this decline may be due to increased enforcement.

"Agencies that identify violent offenders, they have warrants and locate those people, so they won't be on the streets to commit the next crime," said Collins.

The murder rate however, continues to climb.

"They're unpredictable. Those things are always geared in a person's mind and you have no idea what they're going to do. There's nothing predictable about a person who's going to commit a homicide," said Collins.

Taking a closer look at the report, we found that one incident could involve more than one crime, meaning more than one victim.

"For instance there could be carjacking with three to five people in vehicle and each one of them is considered a victim in the offense."

Police are still looking for the suspect in the latest murder.

Investigators said the suspect was possibly in a red car.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

