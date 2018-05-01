  • Report: Gibson guitar maker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

    The Tennessee based guitar company Gibson has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, accord to USA today. 

    In USA Today's full report, they said the company called it a "devastating" financial fall. 

    The company is expected to get rid of its Gibson Innovations unit. This portion of the company is responsible for Philips-branded headphone, speakers, and other electronic accessories. 

