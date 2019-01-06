Report: Parsons leaves Grizzlies as organization works to find 'resolution'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rocky relationship between the Grizzlies and forward Chandler Parsons seems to becoming to an end.
According to ESPN's Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise.
The sides came to an agreement on this Sunday, according to Woj.
Sources told ESPN that Parsons has been medically cleared to play for the Grizzlies since Dec. 21, but the organization has decided to keep Parsons off the basketball court.
In 2016, Parsons and the Grizzlies agreed to a four-year, $94M deal.
Memphis is still on the hook for $38M owed ($12.8M this year and $25.1M in 19-20) from the contract signed between the two.
