0 Report reveals previous complaint missing from interim SCS superintendent's record

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - After the Shelby County Schools interim superintendent was cleared of a sexual harassment claim, FOX13 discovered another complaint and investigation into him.

Last week, an external investigation released to the public showed a person – known as “M. Jones” – sent a letter to the school district with accusations against Dr. Joris Ray.

In a memo provided to FOX13 by the district, that complaint was mailed shortly after Ray was promoted to Chief of Academic Operations and School Support in September 2018.

Then in January, while this investigation was still ongoing, Ray was appointed to be the interim superintendent after Dorsey Hopson left.

And the same report states that Ray was investigated back in 2007.

It said someone filed a complaint against Ray for misuse of school funds, along with other accusations. However, when FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss reviewed Ray’s 100-page personnel file, it was not there.

In 2007, the anonymous complaint was sent to the then-Memphis City Schools administration, accusing Ray of “improper and unethical hiring and misuse of school funds.”

According to the report, the complaint was investigated by internal audit and the allegations were found to be “unsubstantiated.”

However, neither the complaint nor the investigation was mentioned in his personnel file.

Ray did enjoy a rapid rise in promotions over the past year, though.

Before 2018, Ray was the assistant superintendent for Academic Operations and School Support, making a base salary of $142,698. Hopson then recommended Ray for a salary increase in January 2018, bringing him up to nearly $148,000.

In September 2018, Hopson promoted Ray to the chief, bumping his pay to $160,000.

After Hopson announced his resignation last fall, Ray was appointed as the interim superintendent in December. His salary jumped to $285,000 after he signed his new contract earlier this year.

District officials told FOX13 Ray will address the results of this external investigation during Tuesday’s school board work session.

Next week, the board will vote on whether or not to suspend the national search and move forward with hiring him full-time.

